Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

LXRX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

