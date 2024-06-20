LimeWire (LMWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.62 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $89.35 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.30031914 USD and is down -12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,811,764.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

