Lisa M. Poole Sells 440 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $175,979,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 172.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.