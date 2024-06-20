Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.53 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $151.53 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000925 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

