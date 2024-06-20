LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4,386 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.93.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,808 shares in the company, valued at $452,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

