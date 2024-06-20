Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 17.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 289,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

