Loop Capital Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Read Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.89 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.