Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,790 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

