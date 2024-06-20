Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,384.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $783.65 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $775.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

