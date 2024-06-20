Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $55,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.