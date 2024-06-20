Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $58,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

