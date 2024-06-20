Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SLM worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SLM alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.