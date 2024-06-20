Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $50.60 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

BAC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.