Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $52.30 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $52,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,073,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after buying an additional 288,587 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.