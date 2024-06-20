Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $61.06 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10,207.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Ralph Lauren worth $61,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

