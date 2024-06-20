Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114,439 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.09 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $223.24 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

