Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

