Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 384,248 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 876.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $47,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

