Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 39,815 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

