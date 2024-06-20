Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 42,706 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $56,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $172.45 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

