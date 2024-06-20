Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,008.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $925.44 and its 200-day moving average is $847.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

