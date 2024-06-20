Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.95. 395,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 220,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $291.28 million, a P/E ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

