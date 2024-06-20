Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.84 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $262,963.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,320.18 or 0.99917639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000393 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $268,928.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.