Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
