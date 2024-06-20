Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.