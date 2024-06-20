Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

MANU stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -146.91 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,166,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $17,527,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

