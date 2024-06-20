Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Roger Fitzhardinge Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,854.30).
Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, lithium, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 142 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
