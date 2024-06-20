Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.88

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.88 and traded as high as C$35.25. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$35.07, with a volume of 1,812,956 shares.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.