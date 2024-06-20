Mark Rosman Purchases 20,000 Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rosman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £600 ($762.39).
B90 Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B90 Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11).
B90 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B90
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.