Mark Rosman Purchases 20,000 Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rosman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £600 ($762.39).

Get B90 alerts:

B90 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B90 Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

B90 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.