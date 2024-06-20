Mark S. Garfield Sells 264 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $522.25 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.62 and a 200-day moving average of $538.69. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

