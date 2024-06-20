Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 917.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

