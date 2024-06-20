Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

