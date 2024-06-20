Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

