Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.