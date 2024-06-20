Matthew Rubinger Sells 5,421 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.4 %

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

