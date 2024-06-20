Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercer International Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

