Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mercer International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercer International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.
Mercer International Company Profile
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
