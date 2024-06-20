Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.39. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5,424 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MESO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

