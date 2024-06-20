MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

