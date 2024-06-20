MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Mariner LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.