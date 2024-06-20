Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,251,000 after purchasing an additional 886,068 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

