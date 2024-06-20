Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $153.45 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.