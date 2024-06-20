Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 2233345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.83.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.