Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $157.54 and last traded at $155.11. 19,651,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,045,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

