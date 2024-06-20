Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $446.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $450.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.