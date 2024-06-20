Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Trading Up 0.9%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 6,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

