Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

