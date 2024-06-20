Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Chet Patel Buys 28,781 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Chet Patel bought 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £32,810.34 ($41,690.39).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.09.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.