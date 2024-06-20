Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $880.21

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $880.21 and traded as high as $966.65. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $940.05, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $880.21.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, June 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $30.26 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $22.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 78.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

