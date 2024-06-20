Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $49.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $168.90 or 0.00254793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,270.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00601419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00113556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00068459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

