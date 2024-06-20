MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives $78.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.60.

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

