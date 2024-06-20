Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

